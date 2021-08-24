Cancel
Music

Five Timeless Classics from I Wayne’s Debut Album, ‘Lava Ground’

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReggae crooner, I Wayne has maintained a lane of his own since the inception of his gleamy career. His very successful 2005 debut album Lava Ground, topped the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and featured some of the most poetic reggae songs ever made. The catalogue embraces political division, biblical teachings,...

Patrick Henry
#Lava#Awakens#Timeless Classics
