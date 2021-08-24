Scaled-down version of Rangers expect same results
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there weren’t any OSAA-sponsored football playoffs following the six-week spring season in April — and no official state champion. However, if there were playoffs, the unbeaten Dufur High Rangers would’ve been favored to win their 11th OSAA Class 1A eight-man football championship. That said, few would argue that it’s appropriate to refer to the Rangers as the defending champs.www.columbiagorgenews.com
