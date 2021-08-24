Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Scaled-down version of Rangers expect same results

By Mike Weber For Columbia Gorge News
columbiagorgenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of COVID-19 restrictions, there weren’t any OSAA-sponsored football playoffs following the six-week spring season in April — and no official state champion. However, if there were playoffs, the unbeaten Dufur High Rangers would’ve been favored to win their 11th OSAA Class 1A eight-man football championship. That said, few would argue that it’s appropriate to refer to the Rangers as the defending champs.

www.columbiagorgenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Walters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eight Man Football#American Football#Osaa#Dufur High Rangers#Dufur High School#Cs Little#The Powder Valley Badgers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Omari Kelly makes commitment

Four-star wide receiver prospect Omari Kelly has committed to the Auburn Tigers. Kelly is from Alabama, where he plays high school football for Hewitt-Trussville. Kelly is a member of the class of 2022 and is a senior in high school. He also is a track and field athlete. The four-star recruit received interest from elite college football programs across the country.
Menasha, WIwearegreenbay.com

Menasha ready for new season with same high expectations

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Blue Jays are ready to hit the field once again. There will be plenty of changes this year as football gets back to normal in the fall, but the expectations and goals remain the same. One of the biggest changes this year for Menasha...
Rock Island, ILQuad Cities Onlines

New beginning, same expectations for Pioneers

So much is new around the Rock Island Alleman High School football program this fall. There’s a new head coach in Fritz Dieudonne, a new collection of assistants and a roster filled with new faces. However, one thing remains a constant for the Pioneers in a season filled with change.
bigcountryhomepage.com

New head coach, same expectations for the ACHS 6-Man football team

The 6-man football program at Abilene Christian High School might have a new head coach, but their winning expectations are still the same. Although first year Head Coach Daren Miller has never coached 6-man football, he has a history of success during his time coaching at Fort Worth Christian. ACHS...
Strasburg, PALancaster Online

Lampeter-Strasburg expects same success with new coach

It’s an unbelievable time to be in Lampeter-Strasburg’s football program, and the Pioneers are thinking big once again this fall after everything came up roses the last two years. In 2019, L-S put together an amazing run in the District Three Class 4A playoffs, beating powerhouse Berks Catholic for the...
EducationTemple Daily Telegram

Preview: CTCS has new coach, same expectations

Oftentimes when there is a head coaching transition in high school football, the emphasis is immediately placed on things such as “building a new culture” and “instilling a new philosophy.” Those phrases can sometimes serve as code language for the new regime wanting to do things completely differently and change things drastically from the previous regime.
FootballKankakee Daily Journal

Bearcat football ready to prove new roles equal same expectations

Head Coach: Clint Schwartz (10th Season) Despite heading into the 2021 I8FA football season without a majority of its players from either of their state championship runs in 2018 and 2019, Milford-Cissna Park head football coach Clint Schwartz is still confident that he and his new group of veterans can once again replace its missing pieces and force another deep postseason run.
Footballheraldstandard.com

Keefer has same lofty expectations for Scotties

In starting his fourth season as Southmoreland's head football coach, SHS alumnus Dave Keefer has the same lofty expectations as in his first three seasons. "The seniors have been part of this since their freshman year, and they know what to expect from the team and coaches," Keefer said. "I expect to make the playoffs, and expect to be in the running for the section championship."
Footballnixaathletics.net

Revamped Eagles with the same standards, higher expectations

In his first year at the helm, head coach John Perry revitalized Nixa football. 2020 was the first winning season since 2016, finishing 9-3 and the Class 6 District 3 runners-up to eventual Class 6 state champion Raymore-Peculiar. With that success, the standard is raised higher in 2021. "When I...
NFLbloggersodear.com

Wake Forest Football Final Depth Chart Projection

Wake Forest opens as a 31 point favorite against Old Dominion on Friday and around 3pm today we’ll get an official depth chart. After scouring through notes on practice from both Conor O’Neill and Les Johns, I put together my own take on what the depth chart might look like.
Flagstaff, AZjackcentral.org

New expectations, same faces for NAU Soccer

It’s no secret that NAU Women’s Soccer has been building something in Flagstaff. Over the past four years, the program has not only grown into Big Sky conference contenders, but also become favorites. The spring season was promising for the Lumberjacks, with the team reaching the Big Sky title game...
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

New names, same result

ADRIAN — In its inaugural season in 8-man football, the Lenawee Christian squad pulled off something rare, going unbeaten en route to winning the first state championship in program history. Offensively, the team was led by senior quarterback Landon Gallant and the Division 1 8-man state player of the year...
MLBchatsports.com

42-78 - Rangers remain stuck in same loop with 3-1 loss to Mariners

The Texas Rangers scored one run while the Seattle Mariners scored three runs. When the Rangers play the Mariners, it feels like when Phil Connors tries to find the right creative way to end things just to escape from the curse in Groundhog Day. Just since August 10, these two...
College Sports247Sports

ECU adds depth to backfield with late RB transfer

The East Carolina offense heads into the 2021 campaign with an excellent rushing attack led by freshman standouts Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris. As for the rest of the Pirates running back room, there isn’t much clarity as to who could step up in the event of an injury. Pirates head coach Mike Houston and his staff lack proven depth in the backfield, but recently added a reinforcement in West Virginia graduate transfer Lorenzo Dorr.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Experienced Defense Leads Iowa Into Season Opener

The Iowa Hawkeyes hang their hat on defense at that unit should be strong once again as the 18th ranked Hawkeyes get set to host 17th ranked Indiana. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker says a key is building depth along and defensive line that has some holes to fill. Zach Van Valkenburg and John Waggoner are the most experienced players at the end spots.
Tennistitansathletics.org

Titans Down Rangers, 4-1

The Berea-Midpark girls tennis team defeated North Ridgeville, 4-1, Monday in a SWC match at the Berea-Midpark Middle School tennis courts. The Orange and Blue had wins on each doubles court to clinch the doubles points. The first duo of Ciara Zeleznik and Elaine Schaft won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 over Emily Sewel and Miran Pham. On the second doubles court, Malayna Weber and Roxanne Jones prevailed 6-2, 6-2 over their opponents, Bella Piene and Madeline Kenlee.
College Sportshoosierhuddle.com

2021 Countdown to Kickoff: 6 Days (James Head Jr. )

Written by: Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) It’s officially ‘Game Week’ as we are just a mere six days away from the Indiana Hoosiers kicking off the season at Iowa. Today’s featured player is James Head Jr., a defensive lineman who is set to bring havoc off the edge for the Hoosiers.
Paramus, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Paramus football preview, 2021: Spartans expect same level of consistency

Head coach: Joe Sabella, fifth season (21-17) Division: Super Football Conference, American White Division. Division opponents: Bergenfield, Demarest, Pascack Valley, River Dell, Teaneck. Key Players: Corey Petruzzella, Jr., QB; Brandon Myack, Sr., OL/DL; Zack Dolack, Sr., OL/DL; Al Bayat, Jr., OL/LB; Alex Cabrera, Sr., WR. Outlook: Paramus has an ongoing...
MLBFOX Sports

Morgan expected to start for the Indians against the Rangers

LINE: Indians -167, Rangers +144; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Texas will square off on Tuesday. The Indians are 32-27 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 80 total runs batted in. The Rangers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy