The NBA 2K22 MyTeam Hoopsmas promo is underway, giving fans of the particular mode free gifts for the next few weeks. Those gifts come via daily Hoopsmas packs, which gamers can open. Some of those packs have specific items in them that are immediately usable in-game. Others contain Hoopsmas Presents or Candy Canes. Those items need to be exchanged for Hoopmas rewards. Here’s what you need to know to participate and get those rewards!

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO