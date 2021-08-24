City: "A" St. construction should be done in October
Road improvement projects under the 2017 Road Improvement Bond are nearing completion, members of City Council were reminded. At a council briefing prior to the council meeting, Jose Ortiz, Engineering Services director for the city of Midland, reported that 26 projects have been completed, five are under construction and the last four projects under the bond will be going out to bid as the program enters its fifth year in 2022.www.mrt.com
