Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Health Department, Seton Center to offer free HIV tests

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago

The Frederick County Health Department will be offering free and confidential HIV tests in partnership with the Seton Center on Friday in observance of National Faith and HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, according to a news release from the department.

Khadijah Abdullah, the founder of Reaching All HIV+ Muslims in America — or RAHMA, which also means mercy in Arabic — started the awareness day in 2017 to unite people of different beliefs around dispelling the stigma that surrounds HIV and AIDS in their congregations.

In 2019, 931 people in Maryland were diagnosed with HIV, including 13 people in Frederick County, according to the release.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, the Seton Center Outreach and Family Store in Emmitsburg will be offering Hepatitis C and syphilis testing, overdose response training, harm reduction, COVID-19 vaccines and testing, food distribution and confidential HIV screenings.

For more information, visit health.frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-1733.

Frederick, MD
Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

