Patriots release six players on NFL’s second cutdown day, add TE off waivers
Tuesday marked the second of three NFL cutdown days this summer. Teams had until 4:00 p.m. to trim their roster from 85 players down to 80. The Patriots got ahead of those cuts Tuesday morning, releasing wide receiver Devin Ross, offensive linemen R.J. Prince, linebacker Cassh Maluia, safety Malik Gant, and long snapper Brian Khoury. In addition, lineman Marcus Martin was waived and then reverted to IR. Those moves were first reported by The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, ESPN’s Mike Reiss, and Aaron Wilson.985thesportshub.com
