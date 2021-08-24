Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

All-female crew conducts 'unmanned' refueling flight for Women's Equality Day

By Sommer Brokaw
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tb9mI_0bbhwRFh00
An all-female crew from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing is pictured in front of a KC-10 Extender aircraft prior to takeoff of the "unmanned" flight at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, on Aug. 1. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez/U.S. Air Force

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- In honor of Women's Equality Day, an all-female crew supported an "unmanned" KC-10 aerial refueling mission, the 380th Expeditionary Wing announced Tuesday.

The "unmanned" KC-10 Extender aircraft took off on Aug. 1 from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, the 380th Expeditionary Wing said in a press release.

Aerial refueling missions to extend airborne time in support of regional missions regularly come in and out of the base, but the the Aug. 1 take off was rare because an all-female crew supported it, the Air Force said.

Capt. Carly Jones, a KC-10 pilot and boom operator in the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, served as the all-female flight's commander and conducted pre-flight checks. Just 6% of pilots in the U.S. Air Force are women.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesca Taylor, electrical and environmental systems specialist, and Airman 1st Class Marilyn Sossa, crew chief, both of the 380th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, were on the ground pre-flight to ensure aircraft safety for the mission, according to the statement.

"At times it can be challenging to prove yourself to the men," Taylor said in the statement. "Oftentimes I have to work twice as hard to prove that I am capable of doing the same job, and I am part of the team that supports the same mission."

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brianna Wilson, 908 EARS, like Jones, is one of only a few female boom operators on the base.

"I could talk for days about reasons I love my job," Wilson said in the statement, "but I was sold on the refueling itself, flying overall and the travel that comes with it."

Female flight engineers are even more rare than female boom operators with Tech. Sgt. Jordana Gordon being the only female flight engineer in 908 EARS.

"My training was done by all men, my instructors are all men," Gordon said in the statement. "This was the first time I've flown a mission with all women, and the entire flight, there was an awareness that this flight was different -- this is rare and we were all accomplishing something special together in that moment."

The 908th EARS commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lindsey Bauer, came up with the plan to execute the all-female mission in recognition of Women's Equality Day, which will be officially observed later this week on Aug. 26.

"The last time I was deployed to Al Dhafra in August 2011, we flew an all-female flight," Bauer said in the statement. "I was the aircraft commander of that mission, and we saw morale instantly increase when getting four women together ... There's just an honor and a huge appreciation for being able to form an all-female crew, especially in a combat environment."

Back in 1983, seven Air Force women marked the first trans-Atlantic flight by an all-female crew in a roundtrip from McGuire Air Force Base, N.J. to West Germany, an Air Force spokesman said at the time.

Comments / 10

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
173K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#U S Air#Air Base#Flight Training#Women S Equality Day#The Air Force#The U S Air Force#U S Air Force Tech Sgt#Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensecsmng.com

Space Force activates Space Training and Readiness Command

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AFNS) — The Department of the Air Force activated the third and final field command of the U.S. Space Force, Space Training and Readiness Command, in a ceremony here Aug. 23. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall approved the final organizational structure for STARCOM’s...
MilitaryDaily Republic

Operation Allies Refuge: Ramstein transforms into major evacuation hub

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — As the Air Force’s largest mobility hub, Ramstein is often a flurry of activity. But for more than a week, the base has experienced an unprecedented level of activity as thousands of airmen, soldiers, volunteers, augmentees and other community partners support a massive evacuation operation.
Aerospace & DefenseThomasNet Industrial News Room

What Went Wrong with the F-35 Fighter Jet?

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The most expensive fighter jet in history is also one...
ladowntownnews.com

Happy Women’s Equality Day!

For many years now, my female friends have received an unusual invitation from me regarding Aug. 26, Women’s Equality Day (W.E.D.). About 16 years ago, at a mutual friend’s home, I met national treasure, women’s historian hero and advocate Molly Murphy MacGregor. After that auspicious meeting, I vowed to create the biggest brouhaha I could over the still barely mined world of women’s history. And the perfect day to do that is on Aug. 26: the day in 1920 when women’s right to vote was formalized in the U.S. Constitution. It’s party time!
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force launches investigation into deadly Kabul C-17 flight

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is reviewing the events that led to a deadly C-17 takeoff from Kabul Monday, during which Afghans mobbed and clung to the accelerating plane, resulting in multiple deaths. The viral video footage of the Globemaster II showed Afghan men swarming the aircraft, which...
Politicslincolnnewsnow.com

Celebrating National Women's Equality Day

August 26 has been celebrated as Women’s Equality day since 1971 and signifies the anniversary of the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment, which prohibits states and the federal government from denying citizens of the United States the right to vote based on sex. It has since been a day...
myedmondsnews.com

Women’s Equality Day panel discussion set for Aug. 26

The public is welcome to join local women in leadership for a panel discussion on Women’s Equality Day Thursday, Aug. 26. Women’s Equality Day is celebrated in the U.S. on Aug. 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

US Navy conducts live fire test of hypersonic rocket motor

The US Navy’s Strategic Systems Program (SSP) has conducted an initial live fire test of the second-stage solid rocket motor (SRM) in Promontory, Utah. Conducted on 25 August, the firing event is a major milestone in the development of a common hypersonic missile. The US Navy is leading the design...
Colorado Springs, COGovExec.com

US Navy Will Upgrade Warships to Add Unnamed Space Capabilities

U.S. Navy ships will get new space capabilities in future upgrades as the service looks to increase its contribution to the military’s space efforts, Navy officials said Thursday. “The Navy absolutely is planning as part of the upgrades to the ship's systems to have tremendous increase in space domain awareness...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. Navy finishes test of first LCS-based unmanned mine detection system

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has finished a test of its first littoral combat ship-based unmanned mine detection system, the branch announced on Monday. The Unmanned Influence Sweep System designed for the LCS has a mine countermeasures unmanned surface vehicle, or MCM USV, and a towed minesweeping payload to sweep magnetic or acoustic mines, the Program Executive Office for Unmanned and Small Combatants said in a press release.
MilitaryMilitary.com

USS Arlington Squadron Conducts Flight Operations Off Haiti

Sailors assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 conduct flight operations aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Arlington as it arrives in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations off the coast of Haiti on Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino)
Militarytheloopnewspaper.com

Michael Gillum: Combat Engineer in the Vietnam War and his mission of reconciliation

(Note: This is the 20th article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country.) Michael Gillum was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on March 1, 1946. He belonged to a family of giants: his father was 6' 3" and his younger brother 6' 8" in height, while Michael himself grew to be 6' 6" tall (his older brother only made it to 6'). His father served in the Army Air Corps as an aircraft mechanic in WWII in the Italian theater of war; while Michael's mother was a stay-at-home mom. Following the war, his father worked various odd jobs, finally landing a job as a civilian mechanic at Kirtland Air Force Base, outside Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...

Comments / 10

Community Policy