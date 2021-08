If you’re going to drink D.C.’s official cocktail, the Gin Rickey, do it in the District — obviously. Where within D.C. to drink it is the real question. You could go to the hotel bar at 1331 E Street, which stands where the Rickey was invented in the late 1880s: Shoomaker’s, now long gone. You could search out past winners of the annual Gin Rickey contest, like reigning champion Morgan Kirchner, the wine director at Imperial, or 2021 winner Ian White, who works at Mercy Me in Yours Truly Hotel.