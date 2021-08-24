Cancel
Ole Miss student accused of woman’s murder expected to change plea, attorney says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Brandon Theesfeld Brandon Theesfeld, Ole Miss student accused of woman’s murder expected to change plea, attorney says. (WHBQ)

OXFORD, Miss. — Brandon Theesfeld, the man accused of murdering Alexandria Kostial is expected to change his plea Friday.

Theesfeld’s attorney, Tony Farese, and Theesfeld will be in court Friday at 10 a.m. in Oxford.

He is expected to plead guilty to reduce his charge from capital murder to first-degree murder.

He previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder.

Theesfeld was arrested on July 23, 2019.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square in Oxford on July 19. Oxford police confirmed Kostial, then 21, was seen on a city camera on the square that night.

During a routine patrol, officers found Kostial’s body in Harmontown, Mississippi the next day near Sardis Lake – nearly 90 miles away from the Ole Miss campus.

Two days later, authorities located the suspect at a gas station in South Memphis. Surveillance photos from the gas station show Theesfeld wearing an Ole Miss T-shirt as he entered the gas station on Monday.

Investigators said officers had been tracking Theesfeld’s cellphone and credit card, which led them to that gas station. According to police, a patrol officer noticed his pickup truck – which matched the suspected vehicle’s description – parked at the gas station.

Memphis police then swarmed Theesfeld’s truck, stopping him from driving away, and Lafayette County deputies arrested him.

Theesfeld, then 22, was also a student at Ole Miss in the School of Business Administration, Ole Miss confirmed.

