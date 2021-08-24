Vote now to send 4 groundbreaking, Pittsburgh-born ideas to the country’s coolest education festival

Four incredibly cool, Pittsburgh-born ideas are vying for a coveted spot at the SXSW EDU festival happening in March — and you can help send them there. As part of the South by Southwest festival, SXSW EDU is a special track created from the belief that “education has the power to inspire, elevate and change the future.” The presentations at this virtual and in-person festival share compelling stories, best practices and innovative ideas around education. They also create a space for educators, parents and community leaders to be inspired, interact and intersect — all with the goal of creating the best future possible for kids.