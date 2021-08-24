Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Dana Vaughns

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Dana Vaughns over Zoom video!

Los Angeles-based triple threat Dana Vaughns is a fast-emerging artist making waves in the entertainment industry. The 23-year-old’s fresh take on R&B combines classic 90s influences with a selection of pop and electronic sounds to create a musical identity that is uniquely his own.

Dana’s first taste of success was performing in Kidz Bop, leading to subsequent TV and film castings. After a brief stint as 1/3 of the boy band IM5, Dana launched his solo career with the piano ballad “Feelings.” The single, which centered on unrequited love, amassed over 3 million streams with its accompanying video racking up 125k views on YouTube. The single was shortly followed by the uptempo record “Whoa Shit,” which accumulated 300K streams, laying a solid foundation for his third follow-up single, “Underneath,” released in March 2018. His highly anticipated debut EP, “Familiar Strangers” – a montage of first-time and familiar experiences with a new lover arrived in November 2019.

Following the project release, he earned himself features from Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, SoundCloud, Essence, Revolt TV, ET Canada, Sheen Magazine, ThisIsR&B, Rated R&B, YouKnowIGotSoul, Hollywood Life, EscapeTracks, and many more !

Dana Vaughns recently released his sophomore project, “Love So Different”. Inspired by a long-distance relationship, the project documents the singer’s self-acceptance journey for things that he cannot change. A well-rounded blend of classic and contemporary R&B sounds, “Love So Different” offers a selection of soulful, feel-good, encompassing feelings of introspection, freedom, and fun.

Following the release of “Love So Different”, Dana will also return in his recurring role as Marcus Jones in season 2 of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix “Never Have I Ever”. His previously released single “Girlfriend” will be featured in the season finale episode.

As a fast-emerging talent in the R&B sphere, Dana Vaughns has established himself as an individual to keep on your radar.

