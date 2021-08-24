Cancel
Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Dana Vaughns

By Bringin' It Backwards
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnO9A_0bbhuk9200

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Dana Vaughns over Zoom video!

Los Angeles-based triple threat Dana Vaughns is a fast-emerging artist making waves in the entertainment industry. The 23-year-old’s fresh take on R&B combines classic 90s influences with a selection of pop and electronic sounds to create a musical identity that is uniquely his own.

Dana’s first taste of success was performing in Kidz Bop, leading to subsequent TV and film castings. After a brief stint as 1/3 of the boy band IM5, Dana launched his solo career with the piano ballad “Feelings.” The single, which centered on unrequited love, amassed over 3 million streams with its accompanying video racking up 125k views on YouTube. The single was shortly followed by the uptempo record “Whoa Shit,” which accumulated 300K streams, laying a solid foundation for his third follow-up single, “Underneath,” released in March 2018. His highly anticipated debut EP, “Familiar Strangers” – a montage of first-time and familiar experiences with a new lover arrived in November 2019.

Following the project release, he earned himself features from Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, SoundCloud, Essence, Revolt TV, ET Canada, Sheen Magazine, ThisIsR&B, Rated R&B, YouKnowIGotSoul, Hollywood Life, EscapeTracks, and many more !

Dana Vaughns recently released his sophomore project, “Love So Different”. Inspired by a long-distance relationship, the project documents the singer’s self-acceptance journey for things that he cannot change. A well-rounded blend of classic and contemporary R&B sounds, “Love So Different” offers a selection of soulful, feel-good, encompassing feelings of introspection, freedom, and fun.

Following the release of “Love So Different”, Dana will also return in his recurring role as Marcus Jones in season 2 of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix “Never Have I Ever”. His previously released single “Girlfriend” will be featured in the season finale episode.

As a fast-emerging talent in the R&B sphere, Dana Vaughns has established himself as an individual to keep on your radar.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #Netflix #NeverHaveIEver #DanaVaughns #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
