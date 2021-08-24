Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lafayette by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lafayette The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Darlington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Darlington, Shullsburg, Argyle, Wiota, South Wayne, Lamont, Gratiot and Woodford. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
