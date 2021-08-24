Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE SummerSlam Bumps WWE Raw Viewership Above Two Million

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SummerSlam pay-per-view this past weekend set new records for attendance and viewership for WWE, and it managed to build up some fan anticipation for this week's Monday Night Raw as well. This week's Raw, taking place in San Diego, brought in an average viewership of 2.067 million with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 target demographic. That's significantly higher in both categories compared to the go-home episode (1.857 million viewers and a 0.55 rating) and marks just the third time in 2021 that the Red Brand's viewership has been higher than two million. The only other instances were the Jan. 4 "Legends' Night" episode and the April 12 episode that saw the fallout from WrestleMania 37.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#The Red Brand#Smackdown#Edge Seth Rollins#Wwe Raw#Usa Network#Brandonthurston#Wwe Championship#Mvp#Rkbro#Ajstylesorg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Proves’ Woodley Fight Rigged In Photo

There has been controversy yet again involving the YouTube sensation Jake Paul. There have been questions raised against the judges for the outcome as some believe Tyron Woodley should have won the boxing bout on Sunday Night against ‘The Problem Child. Paul won via split decision, but some fans think the whole thing was rigged. The judges scored 77-75 and 78-74 in favor of Paul while the third judge scored it for Woodley, 77-75.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major WWE Lawsuit Revealed

WWE star Randy Orton has some amazing tattoos but it turns out they are also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the artist who inked ‘The Viper’. This isn’t a lawsuit only against WWE, but 2k and their affiliates are seeing their day in court as well. Randy...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Miz ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw?

WWE star The Miz had turned on his tag-team partner John Morrison last week on RAW. It did come about as a shocker, and it was a sad moment for fans of the duo. Johnny Drip Drip was scheduled to have a match against A-Lister on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. It turns out that the match is off.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Rejected’ By AEW For Sad Reason

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made his return to the company at SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Lesnar in the company as they knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high. Brock...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
Wrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie ‘Embarrassing’ SummerSlam Rumor Leaks

Eva Marie, who recently made her return to WWE is set to go up against Alexa Bliss after building a feud for the past few weeks. But, it turns out they are likely to get a short period of time on the SummerSlam card. Eva Marie vs Alexa Bliss could...
WWEComicBook

Goldberg on His Son Gage Getting Attacked by Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam

Goldberg was on the losing end of a WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam this past Saturday. But things went from bad to worse when Lashley continued to attack his injured leg after the match was over, prompting Goldberg's teenage son Gage to jump the barricade and try to protect his dad. Lashley immediately locked him in The Hurt Lock but bolted as soon as Goldberg realized what was happening. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on CarCast this week and talked about what happened.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Humiliates’ Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam

UFC legend Chael Sonnen mocked Brock Lesnar’s WWE SummerSlam return in two tweets, saying he looks like a girl pony doll. Brock Lesnar and The Rock are currently WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently made his return to the Battleground podcast and reflected on his upcoming huge SummerSlam showdown with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. ‘The All Mighty’ also went on to speak about Brock Lesnar and possibly doing another MMA fight.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Says It’s The Perfect Time To Have A Match With Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is one of the most legitimate athletes to have competed in the world of both MMA and pro wrestling. For a long time now Lashley has made it clear he wants to face off against Brock Lesnar in any way possible. That match hasn’t happened yet, but there is no time like the present.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Shocks’ Fired Diva With Bad Remark

Triple H had previously made some remarks on the legendary Mickie James in response to a question about EmPowerrr on a WWE media call. James recently opened up about the comments said by ‘The Game’. Mickie James reveals the shocking comments by Triple H. Speaking with Inside The Ropes‘ Lead...
Wrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Mom Drops Floyd Mayweather Bombshell

Tyron Woodley is set to face YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul on Sunday and the former’s mother has asked for legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather to come to Tyron’s fight against Jake Paul. It seems Mayweather will try to come but maybe busy according to Tyron’s camp. Manny Pacquiao ‘Embarrassing’ PPV Buys Leak.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
Wrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals Sad Bobby Lashley Breakup

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently opened up on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was previously a member of The Hurt Business consisting of Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. However, the faction broke up a few months ago on Monday Night RAW, in a decision that is still criticized by fans and stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy