Meagan Good Has Dealt With Hair Ignorance for ‘Past 25 Years’ — and Is Now Making a Change

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Meagan Good

Hair care isn’t one size fits all. And ignorance when it comes to styling Black hair is something Meagan Good has had to face for the majority of her career.

“For me, being 40-year-old now, it’s something that I’ve dealt with for the past 25 years,” the actress exclusive told Us Weekly. “Always being in a situation where, to some degree, if the stylist doesn’t know how to do my hair, which is more often than not, I’m taking a huge bag with me to set with my pressing comb, particular flat iron, particular products — I can’t just use anything.”

And with lack of education in cosmetology school and a shortage of stylists adept at working with textured hair, Good isn’t alone in her experience. In fact, according to a survey done by TRESemmé, 86 percent of Black women have reported difficulties in finding “consistent, quality hair care at salons.”

TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund Selection Committee

“I’ve had some great experiences and it’s sad, in a way … it’s like before I get to a job — and I kid you not, even today — I’m holding my breath hoping that the person can do my hair. And when I find out that they can, it’s like I can breath,” the Think Like a Man star told Stylish.

She continued: “On other occasions, I get there and I realize they can’t do my hair. I always have a bag with me because I’ve learned that I have to do that. And then I get to my trailer and the unfortunate thing is I’ve already been in hair and makeup for an hour so my time has run out and I’m now in my trailer spending an extra 15, 20 minutes trying to actually do my hair myself.”

These challenges, paired with Good’s outspokenness about her struggles, led her to join TRESemmé’s selection committee for their Future Stylists Fund, which awards $10,000 to 10 Black women looking to become hair professionals.

The fund, which opened applications on August 24, will also provide industry exposure and mentorship across the TRESemmé community.

“I am excited to be a part of the TRESemmé Future Stylists Fund and pour into young women of color and their futures. I wanted to help get the word out and encourage people to apply,” Good explained. “The cool thing about TRESemmé is that they want to be a part of the solution, not just talk about it … I think that it’s really important that we’re having the conversation but it’s unfortunate that it’s taken so long. But you know, better late than never. I do think we have a long way to go, but I think this is a huge, great big step.”

