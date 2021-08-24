Dolphins' Lynn Bowden: Placed on IR with hamstring injury
Bowden (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. The Dolphins would've waited a week if they wanted the option to bring Bowden back later this season. As is, he'll be ineligible for the entire season if he remains with the Dolphins, only able to return if he agrees to an injury settlement and gets released. That wouldn't typically happen with a third-round pick in his second pro season, but Bowden is already on his second NFL team -- one that happens to have a crowded depth chart at wide receiver. The Dolphins also parted ways with Isaiah Ford and Robert Foster on Tuesday, clearing out some of the competition for the final spot or two at WR.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0