Santa Barbara, CA

Happy Anniversary!Bristol Farms Celebrating First Year on South Coast

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Castanon, the Santa Barbara Bristol Farms store director,and his team are celebrating their one-year anniversary on August 21. With a last-minute pivot to adhere to the updated mask protocols, they are proceeding with in-store special events and freebies, like having their chef make your guacamole order with ingredients you select, 40% off meats from family ranches for your summer BBQ, and the once-yearly produce – New Mexico Hatch Chiles with live chili roasting.

