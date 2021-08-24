Happy Anniversary!Bristol Farms Celebrating First Year on South Coast
Joey Castanon, the Santa Barbara Bristol Farms store director,and his team are celebrating their one-year anniversary on August 21. With a last-minute pivot to adhere to the updated mask protocols, they are proceeding with in-store special events and freebies, like having their chef make your guacamole order with ingredients you select, 40% off meats from family ranches for your summer BBQ, and the once-yearly produce – New Mexico Hatch Chiles with live chili roasting.www.montecitojournal.net
Comments / 0