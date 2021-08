Former governor of New York Andrew Cuomo is reportedly plotting revenge on those who ousted him from his position in power — including Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Reporters and political aides told Politico Playbook that former Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi has been attempting to salvage Cuomo’s career by planting stories about Cuomo’s enemies, asking journalists to question the New York attorney general’s report about the former governor, and offering quotes questioning Hochul’s competence.