I’m grateful for Gwyn Lurie’s “Candid Condescension” in calling Ed St. George out for his condescending, patronizing attack on City Councilwoman Meagan Harmon. St. George felt entitled to tell Councilmember Harmon that she should be focusing on her children and husband rather than serving in public office and working. Really? It’s 2021 and we still have men who think they can tell women what to do with our lives, just because they are men, and we are women? He didn’t offer the same advice and concern regarding Barrett Reed, who is running in another district, who is the same age, and who also has young children and a full-time job.