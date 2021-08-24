Stellar Young Life Students Earn Full Scholarships
Westmont College and Young Life Southwestern Division have awarded full scholarships to Arath Gomez of Santa Barbara, Destiny Mitchell of Victorville, and Serena Nohmeh of Reseda. Young Life Urban Leadership Scholarships provide funding for each student to attend Westmont for four years. This joint effort encourages students who have benefited from Young Life to remain in leadership in the ministry throughout their college years and beyond.www.montecitojournal.net
