CHS Trojans Open Season at Home Against Loretto Mustangs

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Collinwood High School Trojans opened their football season last Friday night at home against the Loretto Mustangs, falling short by only one point in a tight game. The final score was Loretto 7, Collinwood 6. See more pics from the game on page two. Team members wearing the Trojan Green & White this season are Seniors: Peyton Ward, Drake Ray, Joe Houston Thompson, Hunter Bryant, Landon Pigg, J.T. Creecy, and Landon Lovelace. Juniors: Griffin Pigg, Lane Makara, Zach Doehner, Noah Haddock, Cayden Lee, Eli Broome, Ashton Rippy, Chance Lefan, Will Warren, and Isaiah Stone. Sophomores: Fletcher Thompson, Nick Sanderson, Thayer Brewer, Wesley Brewer, Journey Lefan, Blake Whitten, Alex Daniel, Tyler Bradley, Hunter Burns, Robbie Faulds, Lucas Hamm, and Ashton Crawford. Freshmen: Carter Rodgers, Corbin Smith, Wyatt Smith, Westin Daniel, Tanner Davis, Timothy Chapman, Drey Howe, Gunner Reed, Tyler Jackson, and Harrison Rich. The 2021-2022 CHS Cheer Team includes Shaina Calton, Katelyn Daniel, Tia Davis, Anna Hensley, Ava Keeton, Joleigh Linville, Brinley Makara, Katie Morris, Grace Ann Oliver, Maya Powell, Lydia Risner, Kaelynn Roberts, Carlie Steele, Rachel Stults, and Aly Wilson.

