CHS Trojans Open Season at Home Against Loretto Mustangs

Three first-quarter touchdowns were all the Lodi Blue Devils needed to hold down the McFarland Spartans 40-0 on Friday, Aug. 20. “I told the boys at halftime, we just had to limit our mistakes. We were beating ourselves more than Lodi was beating us,” said McFarland head coach Paul Ackley. “We just made some mental errors that you expect in the first game, but there were a few more than what we had hoped for.”