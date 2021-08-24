Klieman says former Blue Jay Giddens 'in the mix,' at RB

In one of the more interesting non-conference games to open the 2021 college football season, Kansas State will take on Stanford this Saturday in the Allstate Kickoff Classic inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game – one of just four neutral site matchups featuring two Power 5 teams in the opening weekend – kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be shown on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) on the call. The game will also be aired nationally on ESPN Radio with coverage from Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), Jorge Sedano (analyst) and Mike Peasley (sidelines). As always, the game can be heard across the 39-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The contest can be heard on 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK AM.