Time isn’t on the New England Patriots’ side when it comes to Stephon Gilmore. The superstar cornerback is entering the fifth year of his contract with the team and his status has been up in the air all offseason. Bill Belichick continues to tell reporters that Gilmore, who’s currently on the PUP list, is inactive due to his quad injury that put him out for the 2020 season — while ignoring the fact that Gilmore won’t play for the $7 million he’s set to make.