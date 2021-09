It’s hard to say what kind of season Oak Ridge is going to have. The Trojans are coming off a 2-4 spring season that was disappointing in a few different ways. Originally, the Trojans had plans for a repeat of their Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 championship in 2019, but COVID botched that plan. With the season pushed back to March, Oak Ridge star quarterback Justin Lamson decided to head to Syracuse University early and that ended his high school career.