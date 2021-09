There is very little that gets past Marvel fans, so it is no surprise that Spider-Man fans have been wishing the MCU's Peter Parker a happy 20th birthday today. The character, as played by Tom Holland, showed his passport in his last outing, Spider-Man: Far From Home and fans were quick to spot his birthday of August 10th, 2001. Of course, Marvel were already doing Spider-Man day a week ago, with some of the their reveals of upcoming Spidey related offerings, but many fans have decided that today should be the real Spider-Man day...and of course that included renewed calls for the release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.