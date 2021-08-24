UGA boosts incentives for getting COVID-19 vaccines

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday morning, nurses and healthcare workers lined up on the sidewalk outside of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital to protest a requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. UCHealth is just one of the hospitals requiring the shots. “I think this is why we live in the United States and that we have the ability to do that, and I think people should be able to express their opinions,” Dr. Michelle Barron said. (credit: CBS) Barron is the Senior Medical Director of Infection and Prevention for UCHealth. She expressed compassion for those who wanted to voice...