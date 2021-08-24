UGA boosts incentives for getting COVID-19 vaccines
Vaccine incentives offered to students, faculty and staff at the University of Georgia are working, and next week, the university will up the ante once again. UGA is already offering a $20 gift card and specially designed T-shirt to all who get vaccinated through the University Health Center and recently added an incentive to sign up for a chance to win one of 10 $100 gift cards being awarded on four successive Fridays. To date, 20 individuals have won—most of them students.news.uga.edu
