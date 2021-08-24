Cancel
Furiosa Actress Learning To Drive So She Can Do Her Own Stunts

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the upcoming Furiosa spin-off movie, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron will not be returning to the part and in her place will be Golden Globe winner and Primetime Emmy Nominee Anya Taylor-Joy. The 25-year-old actress will take on the role for the upcoming prequel movie, setting the stage for where the character is in the Oscar winning Mad Max: Fury Road. In a new profile piece with The Los Angeles Times, the outlet reveals that Taylor-Joy has been "learning how to drive a car like a badass so that she can do most of her own stunts" for the movie but that's most of the details that they could get out of her about the project.

comicbook.com

