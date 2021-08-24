Furiosa Actress Learning To Drive So She Can Do Her Own Stunts

For the upcoming Furiosa spin-off movie, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron will not be returning to the part and in her place will be Golden Globe winner and Primetime Emmy Nominee Anya Taylor-Joy. The 25-year-old actress will take on the role for the upcoming prequel movie, setting the stage for where the character is in the Oscar winning Mad Max: Fury Road. In a new profile piece with The Los Angeles Times, the outlet reveals that Taylor-Joy has been "learning how to drive a car like a badass so that she can do most of her own stunts" for the movie but that's most of the details that they could get out of her about the project.