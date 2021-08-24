State College students head back to school for return to in-person daily learning
The State College Area School District welcomed students back to classrooms on Tuesday for a return to daily in-person learning. During the 2020-21 school year, in-person students in grades 6-12 alternated between attending classes and joining classes for synchronous instruction using a video meeting tool. This school year, students are set to attend every day, with mandatory masking for all and physical distancing in place, according to the district’s health and safety plan.www.centredaily.com
