Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Biden finds Missouri challenge to school mask mandates ‘unacceptable,’ White House says

By Jonathan Shorman and
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden finds Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit seeking to block school mask mandates “unacceptable,” the White House said Tuesday. “We’ve seen, including recently I think today or yesterday in Missouri, additional steps taken that in our view put more kids at risk. The president thinks that’s completely unacceptable,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Education
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#The White House#U S Senate#Columbia Public Schools#Republicans#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
Louisiana Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Biden vows to support Louisiana, Mississippi with hurricane aid

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden vowed Monday to continue providing federal support in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall south of New Orleans and has left more than a million homes and businesses without power. “We’re providing any help that you’re going to need,” Biden said at the White House. “We’re going to stand with you and the people of the gulf as long as it takes you ...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said on Sunday. The meeting is taking place two days later than originally scheduled, as Biden oversees...
Missouri StateKansas City Star

Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. August 25, 2021. Editorial: Missourians who need expanded Medicaid coverage still have to wait far too long. Medicaid remains unexpanded in Missouri, nine months after voters ordered lawmakers to provide the service, and one month after the state Supreme Court affirmed that order. The continuing delay is...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden, Harris being briefed on Afghanistan violence, White House says

The White House on Thursday said President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were being briefed on the fast-moving chaos in Afghanistan as bomb blasts roiled evacuations from Kabul and upended schedules in Washington. The blasts that killed at least 13 occurred around the time Mr. Biden met with top...
Missouri Statekrcu.org

Missouri Attorney General Files Suit Seeking To End Mask Mandates For Schools

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a reverse class action lawsuit against school districts that have implemented mask mandates. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, is specifically against the Columbia Public School District, but also against others that are “similarly situated.” It calls mask mandates for school districts unreasonable and arbitrary.
Missouri Statekq2.com

State AG files lawsuit over Missouri schools mask mandates

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday against school districts with face mask mandates, arguing COVID-19 poses a low risk to children’s health and masks only provide a “marginal impact on the spread of COVID-19.”. “Forcing schoolchildren to mask all day in school flies in...
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House Leans on States, School Districts to Ignore Bans on Mask Mandates

The White House is using what little authority it has when it comes to K-12 education to support school district leaders who are defying state orders that bar them from requiring students and school staff to mask. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced recently that the administration plans to make federal...
Presidential ElectionBoston Herald

Lowry: Democrats applaud Biden’s unconstitutional act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden’s CDC to extend an...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...

Comments / 7

Community Policy