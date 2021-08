It looks like remote or hybrid models will be the new normal well into the future for both work and education. But while most people think their home network is utterly secure, that really isn't always the case. Not to mention, a great many people will often be tempted to work in a variety of locations, which means using public WiFi networks that are notoriously vulnerable to hackers. Why take chances with your privacy and the security of your data when a lifetime of powerful protection from iProVPN is so affordable?