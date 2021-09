In the month of August, the Baltimore Orioles have won once. Their current streak of 13 straight losses began with a four-game stretch in which they lost 13-1, 10-3, 10-6, and 12-3, and hit 13 on Tuesday night when they dropped a 10-0 squeaker to the Rays. The Orioles have lost a rather startling number of games by scores like that, and their run differential of -218 is an astonishing 43 runs worse than Arizona, the only big-league team with more losses. It is not yet their longest losing streak of the season, but it is getting close.