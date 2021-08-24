Cancel
TV Academy revokes Cuomo’s Emmy amid scandal, resignation

By The Associated Press
kyma.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Hours after leaving office, scandal-tainted former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo suffered another defeat: losing the special Emmy Award he received last year for his daily, televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement Tuesday that given Cuomo’s resignation amid a torrent of sexual harassment allegations, it was taking away the prize and removing any reference to him in its official materials. Cuomo left office at 12 a.m. Tuesday, two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face an impeachment battle that seemed inevitable after a report by independent investigators — overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James — concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.

