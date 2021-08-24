Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Family calendar Aug 25-Sep 1. Community Free Market at Seng Park, Saturday; Hub Soul Music series with outdoor activities and live music, starts Thursday, through Sept. 30Haymarkets Spirits Tour, Thursdays-Fridays, including haunts at historical sites; Register for the Pumpkin Run, Sept. 26.

By Andrea Bukoske
Lincoln Journal Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease check event venues for current information. Art in the Garden "We're all in this together": Sunken Gardens — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 11. Including original art from a variety of artists within the Sunken Gardens, food vendors, dancers, live music, bring your own water, Capitol Parkway and South 27th streets.

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

