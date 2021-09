Add AEG to the growing list of companies that are requiring attendees at their venues to be vaccinated. The second largest concert promoter in the country behind Live Nation, AEG announced today that beginning no later than October 1, attendees at its venues, festivals and theaters will be required to show proof of vaccination for entry. And unlike many of these policies we’ve seen implemented, AEG will not allow those who are unvaccinated the option to present a negative COVID […] The post AEG To Require Vaccination (No Option To Show A Negative Test) For Entry Into Venues And Festivals Beginning October 1 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.