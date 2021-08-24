Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Digital locker app Movies Anywhere adds AI-powered lists to organize your library

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor digital movie collectors with larger libraries, the feature could make browsing through the available options feel more like scrolling through the recommendations you’d find on a modern-day streaming service, like Netflix. That is, instead of scrolling down through endless pages showing you all your purchased movies in order of purchase or alphabetically, as before, you can now quickly scan rows where the content is organized in ways that make it easier to discover what’s actually in your library.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Library#Movies Anywhere#Smartphone App#Digital#Universal#Wb#Sony Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV ShowsComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (September 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
Movieswmleader.com

Movies Anywhere is using AI to create lists of the movies you own

Movies Anywhere, the streaming hub that pulls together films you purchase for a variety of digital stores, has added a feature many users have long been hoping for: lists. Not only will this help you better organize your library, the system will automatically generate personalized lists based on the movies you own. You should now see a My Lists tab next to My Movies.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Google kicked a FOSS app off the Play Store for linking to its own website

While the Play Store is generally the more accepting and pervasive of the two big mobile application platforms, it still needs a fair amount of moderation to keep out the riff-raff. Malware, spyware, annoying apps that put things like [Free Download] in the title, it's all got to go. But it looks like Google is getting more aggressive in enforcing its more general developer terms, especially when it comes to payments. Case in point: Language Transfer.
TV & VideosApple Insider

YouTube enables picture-in-picture on iPhone for premium subscribers

Google on Tuesday rolled out an "experimental" picture-in-picture feature for its iOS YouTube app that allows premium subscribers to view video content while using other apps. For now, the picture-in-picture mode is limited to YouTube Premium customers and is considered an experimental feature, which means it must be manually activated before use. When enabled, the feature allows users to minimize YouTube's viewing window into a "mini player" that sits atop other apps. To take advantage of PiP, subscribers must first visitYouTube.com/new while logged in to their Google Account and navigate to the "Picture-in-picture on iOS" experiment. Selecting "Try it out" activates the option for that account.
InternetAndroid Headlines

Prime Video Gets New Profile Images Based on Amazon Originals

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has introduced new profile images based on Amazon Originals content. The feature is currently rolling out globally. The selection of new profile images can be accessed by tapping the ‘My Stuff’ page on the Android, iOS, or Fire Tablet version of the Prime Video app. Users then have to tap the Edit button next to their profile and hit the profile name to get a long list of pictures to choose from.
EntertainmentApple Insider

Spotify launches premium podcast subscriptions to all US creators

The music streaming service began testing a podcast subscription feature in April, shortly after Apple announced a similar service for podcast creators. On Tuesday, Spotify opened up its subscription service to all U.S. podcasters. Alongside the announcement, Spotify says that it will begin expanding the service to international markets starting...
Cell Phonesmystar106.com

Restaurant Reservation App OpenTable Adds Digital Vaccination Pass

More and more places including restaurants have made it a requirement to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccine. The restaurant reservation app, OpenTable, is now making it easier to standardize the required documentation. The app is working with a biometric ID company called CLEAR to create an option for the user to have their vaccine card digitally, which is verified “from hundreds of vaccine providers and national pharmacies”.
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Spotify Competes With Apple by Expanding Podcast Subscriptions Program

In late April, Spotify began testing a Podcast Subscriptions program as a way for creators to offer paid subscriber-only content to listeners, and today the streaming music service announced this monetization option is now available to all U.S. creators. Spotify said creators can mark episodes as subscriber-only and publish them to Spotify and other platforms through its podcast creation platform Anchor.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Wear OS Users Starts Getting Spotify Offline Playback Feature

In a recent development, according to multiple Reddit users and The Verge, Spotify offline playback support is now officially rolling out for Wear OS users. The company has confirmed to The Verge that the update is now live for Wear OS users. Notably, this also includes the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, as they also run on Wear OS.
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Add a library card to your key chain, wallet and save this September

A library card is more valuable than ever in September 2021. You could win a $20 Publix gift card thanks to the Rotary Club of Gainesville if you get a card and share a photo posing with our mega library card on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter during National Library Card Sign-Up Month. But even if you don’t win the raffle, you have a library card worth hundreds, even thousands, of dollars each year.
Cell Phonesfreecodecamp.org

How to Add a Splash Screen to Your Flutter App

In this article, we're going to learn how to integrate a splash screen in a Flutter app. But first, why is having a splash screen in your app essential?. A splash screen is an initial screen that gets displayed right when the user launches the app, before the main page loads. It may not look like much because it's only shown for a short time. But splash screens can really pack a punch as they're the first impression of the app.
MusicPosted by
PC Gamer

Google has killed Discord's best music bot

YouTube has issued a cease-and-desist order against the creator of Groovy, who has agreed to shut down the widely-popular music bot on August 30th. Effectively a tool for adding background tunes to a chat room, Groovy worked by pulling audio directly from YouTube videos, joining voice calls, and playing music queued up by users—whether that's your D&D group adding spooky ambience to a session or, in the case of my Splatoon team, lining up 10 hour Bugsnax mixes during tournament games. Don't ask.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

5 Best to-do list apps to get your life in order

We all have a lot going on in our lives, whether it be work, personal, or social, there are things that we need to do everyday. This is why having a to-do list is helpful because writing down the things you need to do is a great way of remembering that you have things to do, instead of trying to memorize it in your head.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

AI Beauty Shopping Apps

Perfect Corp. and Avon México are partnering to enhance digital shopping experiences with personalized recommendations and AR and AI virtual try-on technology. Avon sales representatives can now benefit from facial analysis technology tools to deliver more comprehensive shopping experiences, so that shades can be matched for Avon PowerStay products across foundations, eye makeup, and lip categories, as well as Avon’s Advanced Techniques hair color collection.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Qumu Adds On-Demand Transcriptions and AI-Powered Captions for a Customized, More Efficient Video Experience

Qumu Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, announced the availability of on-demand video transcriptions, as well as AI-enabled, automatic captioning for on-demand video—all from the Qumu platform. These new functions give users additional options for how they can consume content, driving productivity and enabling them to more easily manage their video libraries.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

American Philosophical Society Digital Library

Strong Points: Easily searchable. Uploaded images are easy to view and are in high resolution. The American Philosophical Society has hosted its share of great thinkers and collected many great works in its nearly 300-year history. Fortunately for the rest of us, perusing their extensive collection is just a mouse click away. The American Philosophical Society’s Digital Library archives a huge chunk of the society’s collection, including audio, video, graphics, and texts, and it is all available for viewing online. The website includes rotating featured collections that are easy to browse, but searching through the library for works of interest is also remarkably simple. The subjects and people covered by the library are vast and include many digitizations from great scientists, such as pictures of Mendel at his friary, the front page of Newton’s Principia Mathematica, and even correspondences from Darwin. The American Philosophical Society’s Digital Library is a beautiful website and a wonderful way to connect to some of the best known primary sources in science.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to disable AMP in Google Search on Android and iOS

A lot of us have fast and relatively reliable internet. This means that we can load websites quickly and easily without much issue, but obviously you can always improve on things. For Google, this came in the form of Accelerated Mobile Pages, which loads websites “instantly” when you tap on them in Google’s search results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy