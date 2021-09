With Donovan Solano on the COVID-19 IL, the Giants have had to use Flores even more than usual, and Wednesday night, Flores left the game with the hamstring issue. Kapler said, "Wilmer has been wrestling with hamstring issues for most of the season, and he's played through so much discomfort. We have to figure out ways to get him rest but we just haven't been able to do it as much as we want to, and that's the domino effect.