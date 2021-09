Travis Shaw played the role of hero Monday afternoon for the Red Sox, but he couldn’t have delivered in the clutch had it not been for Garrett Whitlock. Whitlock replaced Matt Barnes in the ninth inning at Fenway Park after Boston’s closer allowed two runs to the Texas Rangers, which tied the ballgame at 3-3. Not only did the rookie right-hander limit the damage in the ninth, but he also tossed scoreless frames in the 10th and 11th. Whitlock ultimately earned a win when Shaw belted a walk-off grand slam into the right-field bleachers.