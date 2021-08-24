Don't Look Up: Release Date, Cast And More

our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) This Christmas, director Adam McKay and one of the biggest casts ever will come together to tell a timely story about the impending apocalypse. Since it's McKay, you can expect the movie's themes to be laid on pretty hard, and not with any trace of subtlety. Whether or not that's a good thing is up to you! One thing is for sure: with a cast this big and impressive, people are going to take note. While we all await McKay's new movie "Don't Look Up," I've rounded up some important details you might want to know.