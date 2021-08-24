Cancel
Public Health

Bill Maher says he does not want a COVID-19 booster shot

By Luke Gentile
 6 days ago

T alk show host Bill Maher does not want to get a COVID-19 booster shot, and the only reason he got vaccinated was to "take one for the team," he said.

The 65-year-old host of Real Time with Bill Maher told his audience Friday he never even wanted the vaccine and that many young people probably don't need to receive it.

"I mean, I don't want a booster. I never wanted the vaccine. I took one for the team," Maher said. "And, by the way, you know who doesn't get a lot of vaccines ? Millennials. I know a lot of millennials, especially the 20-year-olds. They don't want it. They don't think they need it — they're probably right. But I tell them, I didn't want it either — I took one for the team."

Maher will not be in favor of frequent booster shots, he said.

"But every eight months, you're going to put this s*** in me?" he asked. "I don't know about that."

"Maybe I don't need one," he continued. "I don't want a one-size-fits-all. My body may be different than your body."


Maher's comments were met with concern from former Rep. Max Rose, a New York Democrat, who was part of the show's roundtable discussion on the topic.

"Yeah, I lost you, man," Rose said. "That's crazy."

"My body isn't different? Everybody's body isn't somewhat different?" Maher replied . "I just read the statistics about who dies from this."

"You're trying to be cute — you're rolling the dice," the former congressman said.

"I'm not trying to be cute," Maher answered, saying he still encourages everyone to get the vaccine.

"Right, I'm saying — get vaccinated," he said.

Maher previously tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated. He was asymptomatic.

President Joe Biden and his administration remain adamant that everyone who qualifies receives the vaccine.

