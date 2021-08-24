Cancel
Berkeley County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Inland Berkeley STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BERKELEY COUNTY At 510 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Jamestown, or 17 miles east of Moncks Corner. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Jamestown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Jamestown, SC
Charleston, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Inland Berkeley#Nws Charlestonsc Noaa Gov
