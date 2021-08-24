Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kent; Mecosta; Montcalm; Osceola The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kent County in southwestern Michigan Osceola County in central Michigan Mecosta County in central Michigan Central Montcalm County in central Michigan * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 510 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Mitchell State Park to 7 miles southwest of Howard City, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Rapids... Greenville... Evart Stanton... Rockford... Reed City Howard City... Lakeview... Marion Morley... Mecosta... Canadian Lakes Cedar Springs... Sidney... Remus Highland... Millbrook... Sheridan Sand Lake... Paris HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH