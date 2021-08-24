Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden’s approval underwater for first time in presidency

By Becket Adams
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s approval numbers are in the tank thanks to the pandemic and his disastrous mishandling of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan. In fact, for the first time in his presidency, his disapproval rating is now higher than his approval rating, according to a RealClearPolitics polling average. Roughly 48.9%...

Joe Biden
#Nbc News#Cbs News#Americans#The White House#Reuters#Taliban
Americas
Presidential Election
Afghanistan
Politics
Elections
White House
China
