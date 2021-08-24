Knights Of Columbus Hold Officer Installation Ceremony
The Sacred Heart Coronado Knights of Columbus would like to thank the community for the continued support during the past challenging year. Thank you, Coronado. In September, the Knights of Columbus will put on their world famous spaghetti dinners and pancake breakfasts once again in the new Parish Hall, with take out and dine in service. Many other events are planned for this coming year and new members are welcome to join them in serving the community.www.coronadonewsca.com
Comments / 0