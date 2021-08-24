CHS Class Of 1971 Reunion
Coronado High School (CHS) class of 1971 will celebrate its 50th reunion with events and gatherings over two weekends. The first is Sept. 11-12, that will include a beach bonfire, the Rotary Low-tide Ride & Stride, (www.lowtideride.com), and a special 70s themed Sunday Concert in the Park. All late 60s and early 70s classmates are invited to attend. The second weekend will be Oct. 15-17 with events held at multiple venues, see https://youtu.be/dnO63BWevGI).www.coronadonewsca.com
