Business Report: Gas tax to decrease, casino profits are up, new-home sales rise

By Rhonda Schaffler
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 6 days ago
Drivers in New Jersey will pay less at the pump starting Oct. 1. Drivers in New Jersey, who currently are experiencing pain at the pump, are about to get a break: The gas tax rate is going down. Starting Oct. 1, the rate will decrease by 8.3 cents a gallon, according to the State Treasury Department, to 42.4 cents a gallon. The change means the state’s gas tax will drop from the fourth-highest among the states to ninth, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

