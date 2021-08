AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Varsity Football Team had to cancel its scrimmage game against Spencer in Columbus on Friday, August 13 and its season opener at home against Westover due to the fact that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The Panthers were supposed to travel to Columbus on Friday, August 13 for a scrimmage game against Spencer and then open the 2021 season at home against Westover on Friday, August 20.