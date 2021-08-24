Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Majority of Florida residents oppose DeSantis block on Covid protections

By Graig Graziosi
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfs4a_0bbhkzdl00

Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis , is facing a backlash from his generally conservative constituents for his numerous acts to stifle coronavirus mitigation efforts.

A new poll from Quinnipac has revealed that residents in Florida are generally in favour of more coronavirus mitigation efforts, including mask mandates.

Mr DeSantis recently issued an executive order prohibiting school districts from enforcing mask mandates for students. He has also threatened to cut off funding to school districts and officials who defy his order.

According to the poll, 60 per cent of Florida voters support school mask mandates, with only 36 per cent opposed.

Mr DeSantis’s threat to cut off funding was also widely opposed, with only 25 per cent of respondents agreeing that the policy is a good idea.

Even when broken down by political party, the poll found that a majority of Republican voters opposed Mr DeSantis withholding pay from school administrators for defying the mask order.

Tim Malloy, a polling analyst from Quinnipac, explained the results of the survey.

“As Covid-19 makes a frightening resurgence, it's Tallahassee versus the teaching institutions,” he said. “Thumbs down from Floridians on DeSantis’s ban on mask requirements in public schools. Thumbs down on DeSantis’s call to freeze pay of administrators who mandate mask wearing. And he gets scant support from fellow Republicans on penalising the school leaders who defy him.”

The coronavirus – in particular the highly contagious Delta variant – has ravaged Florida, making it the second most infected place on the planet.

Over the weekend, Covid-19 cases in Florida have reached the the highest point since the pandemic began, and is now the only state in which the number of daily fatalities are exceeding previous waves of the virus.

To illustrate the scope of the pandemic in the state, a group of 75 doctors in South Florida staged a walkout on Monday to draw attention to the surge in unvaccinated Covid-19 patients being hospitalised.

The doctors said they were fatigued and frustrated by misinformation driving the vaccine resistance among largely conservative individuals.

“It’s incredibly frustrating because we know the vaccines are safe and effective and it’s people that go out and talk against them that really go against physicians and medicine and science. It’s not the message we want to get across to people,” one doctor, JT Snarkski, told MSNBC. “Vaccines are safe and we need to get our communities vaccinated.”

Over the course of one week, five police officers in South Florida died of Covid-19, and a mother lost two of her sons to the virus over the course of 12 hours.

On Tuesday, Florida recorded 21,208 new Covid-19 cases, and six new deaths. In total, the state has 3,103,941 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 42,722 deaths.

Comments / 31

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Florida#Quinnipac#Thumbs#Floridians#Republicans#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
POTUSMSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump

There should be a special place in hell — or potentially in prison — for politicians who put their political goals ahead of the health and safety of our children. That is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida with the executive order he signed last Friday barring school districts from mandating that students and school employees wear masks during the spike in Covid cases.
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

Biden steps in as Florida’s largest school districts defy state mask order

Mask mandates again dominated discussion in Florida’s schooling world. A day after the State Board of Education threatened two districts over their mandates without universal opt-out provisions, three more of Florida’s three largest districts adopted such rules. Officials argued their moves were not about politics, but about pandemic health safety. Next up, a court case at 2 p.m. today will look into whether a parent lawsuit against the governor’s order on masks should be dismissed. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
Educationdeseret.com

This state banned mask mandates. Now the governor regrets it

This spring, he signed a bill to ban mask mandates on state and local levels. This week, he regrets it. As COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas from the delta variant, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called on lawmakers to amend the ban and allow school districts to determine their own mask requirements, reported The Washington Post.
Texas StatePosted by
Rolling Stone

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Who Recently Banned Mask and Vaccine Mandates, Tests Positive for Covid-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced in a statement on Tuesday. “Governor Greg Abbott today tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” wrote Communications Director Mark Miner. “The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.” Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment is the same treatment former President...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell refuses to criticize Republican Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis for banning school-wide mask mandates as the minority leader encourages people to get vaccinated

Mitch McConnell wouldn't say on Sunday whether he thinks Republican Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis should reverse their bans on schools and private entities implementing mask mandates. 'Do you think that Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott are making a mistake banning individual institutions, school districts, from imposing mask mandates?'...
Public Healthmediaite.com

Don Lemon Goes Off on Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Mask ‘Bullshit’: ‘These are People Who Didn’t Have to Die’

CNN anchor Don Lemon went off on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the latest anti-mask rhetoric to emanate from the epicenter of the Delta surge. On Wednesday night’s edition of Don Lemon Tonight, the host took part in his first segment to talk about the dire situation, telling viewers “hospitals in hotspots across the country are full to capacity. People are dying, needlessly. Even though we have all the vaccines we could possibly ever need, even though we could be protecting children who are too young to be vaccinated simply by wearing masks.”
HealthFort Bend Herald

So, Ron DeSantis Wants to Be President

Beyond the human price of COVID-19 is the financial toll of treating the sick. Back in the day, conservatives touted fiscal responsibility -- that is, keeping the cost of government in check. But now we have the extraordinary example of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, apparently looking to run for president...
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Taunts Gov. Ron DeSantis With A Damning Historical Comparison

Stephen Colbert returned from vacation on Monday night to take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is presiding over the state’s out-of-control spike in coronavirus infections. “As with all bad news, there’s bad and then there’s Florida,” Colbert said as he noted the state had broken its own records...
Florida State850wftl.com

Florida parents sue Gov. DeSantis because he gave them an option

A judge in Tallahassee is expected to rule today on a lawsuit brought by parents challenging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ optional school mask mandate. DeSantis basically gave parents the option to make health decisions for their own children. However, many parents are concerned that no masks will lead to their children getting sick.

Comments / 31

Community Policy