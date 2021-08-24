Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Statewide Outdoor Mask Mandate to Take Effect Friday

By Lori Kelman, KBND News
kbnd.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Brown has just ordered a statewide OUTDOOR mask mandate to take effect on Friday. Her goal is to help stop the spread of the Delta variant, which has pushed the number of hospitalized patients with Covid in Oregon past 1,000. It's not mandated for walking past someone - but will be required in all public outdoor settings when individuals from different households are not able to consistently maintain physical distance. Children under five are exempt, and masks are not required while eating meals. K-12 schoolchildren will continue to fall under the school mask rule rather than this new mandate.

kbnd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Washington Statesrhd.org

Governor Inslee Announces Statewide Mask Mandate

SPOKANE, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee has announced an expansion of Washington state’s mask mandate to include both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor settings beginning Aug. 23. Masks are also strongly recommended in crowded outdoor settings. This announcement follows a surge in COVID-19 cases and a record number of...
Elkhart, INb969fm.com

Elkhart Community Schools’ mask mandate takes effect Thursday

ELKHART, Ind. (ADAMS) – Elkhart Community Schools is requiring face masks. The mandate goes into effect for all students, staff, and visitors today. Everyone will need to mask up inside Elkhart Community’s K through 12 buildings. This comes after the district had started with masks as optional before the school...
Illinois StateNBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Mask Mandate Takes Effect

Chicago's new mask mandate begins Friday, requiring everyone age 2 and older to wear masks in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Meanwhile, a battle appears to be brewing between Chicago Public Schools and the teachers union over the district's reopening plan. Here's what you need to know about...
Educationwgxa.tv

Virginia mandates mask wearing in all schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia has issued a new public health order mandating mask wearing in all schools. State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver issued the public health emergency order citing the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates among those under 17. According to the...
Los Angeles County, CAKTLA.com

L.A. County’s new mask mandate now in effect for outdoor sports games, concerts, other large events

Masks are now required at sports games, concerts and other large events in Los Angeles County — regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The new rule went into effect 11:59 p.m. Thursday and applies to all large outdoor events with more than 10,000 people attending, like music or food festivals, car shows, large endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts.
Public Healthnewslincolncounty.com

Governor Brown re-emphacizes wearing Covid masks indoors to stop the virus

Governor Kate Brown held a press conference today to provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Oregon and to announce new statewide indoor mask requirements. To help stop the highly contagious Delta variant from spreading further, masks will be required in all indoor public settings, effective Friday, August 13. The Governor was joined by Patrick Allen, Director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, State Epidemiologist.
Chandler, AZ12news.com

Chandler Unified declines to mandate masks before ban takes effect

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Unified School District, one of Arizona's largest districts, has chosen not to follow other school districts by requiring students to wear face masks. In a 3-2 vote, the CUSD Governing Board decided Thursday night to not modify its mitigation strategies already in place to curb...
Oregon StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Oregon With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Maskers Exposed Themselves to COVID at Their Own Protest

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Everyone who attended an August 16 city council meeting in Independence, Missouri, where a proposed school mask mandate was voted down has potentially been exposed to COVID, the city said in a tweet Monday. The suburb of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Places to Avoid Right Now Due to Delta

The surging Delta variant of the coronavirus has disrupted the plans many of us had for a relatively carefree summer. Now masks are back, and plans are changing. But what does that mean, exactly? If you want to be as safe as possible, what places should you avoid because of Delta? Here's the latest advice the experts are giving. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EducationKBUR

West Central School District reverses policy on masks

Biggsville, Ill.- The West Central School board this week voted to reverse its policy on masks, about a week after deciding to defy Illinois’ school mask mandate. The Hawk Eye reports that about a week after the West Central school board voted to defy Governor Pritzker’s mask mandate for k through 12 schools, the board voted 4-3 to reverse that decision and require masks inside school facilities.
EducationImperial Valley Press Online

The Latest: Governor warns officials refusing school masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's governor says any local education officials choosing to defy masking requirements in schools will be “held accountable” if their students or staff get infected as the fast-spreading delta variant drives up COVID-19 cases. Gov. Andy Beshear issued an emergency regulation requiring anyone inside a public K-12...
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy