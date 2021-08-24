Cancel
San Angelo, TX

Twenty-eight COVID-19 cases at San Angelo ISD

FOX West Texas
6 days ago
 6 days ago
The San Angelo Independent School District reported Monday that 19 students and nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases are as follows (as listed on the website):

  • Bowie Elementary School: Three students, one staff member
  • Bradford Elementary: One student
  • Central High School: Seven students, three staff members
  • Central High School on Oakes: Two students
  • Holiman Elementary: One staff member
  • Lake View High School: Three students
  • Lamar Elementary: One staff member
  • Lone Star Middle School: One student
  • Reagan Elementary: One staff member
  • Sam Houston: One staff member
  • San Jacinto Elementary: One staff member
  • Santa Rita Elementary: One student

The district said on its website ( saisd.org ) it will report positive staff and student COVID-19 cases, while protecting the identity of the individual(s) involved.

Because of the confidentiality requirements under HIPAA, FERPA and ADA, the district will not share identifying information with the public.

In accordance with Texas Education Agency’s requirements, if the SAISD is made aware a student/staff member is a close contact, the school system will provide additional information to the student’s parents and/or applicable staff members.

The web page will be updated each Monday for the previous seven days (Monday-Sunday) in order to keep the dashboard up-to-date.

