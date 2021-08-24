Twenty-eight COVID-19 cases at San Angelo ISD

The San Angelo Independent School District reported Monday that 19 students and nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases are as follows (as listed on the website):

Bowie Elementary School: Three students, one staff member

Bradford Elementary: One student

Central High School: Seven students, three staff members

Central High School on Oakes: Two students

Holiman Elementary: One staff member

Lake View High School: Three students

Lamar Elementary: One staff member

Lone Star Middle School: One student

Reagan Elementary: One staff member

Sam Houston: One staff member

San Jacinto Elementary: One staff member

Santa Rita Elementary: One student

The district said on its website ( saisd.org ) it will report positive staff and student COVID-19 cases, while protecting the identity of the individual(s) involved.

Because of the confidentiality requirements under HIPAA, FERPA and ADA, the district will not share identifying information with the public.

In accordance with Texas Education Agency’s requirements, if the SAISD is made aware a student/staff member is a close contact, the school system will provide additional information to the student’s parents and/or applicable staff members.

The web page will be updated each Monday for the previous seven days (Monday-Sunday) in order to keep the dashboard up-to-date.