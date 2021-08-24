Cancel
NFL

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne placed on injured reserve

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is out of the season after being placed on injured reserve, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

According to reports, the Jennings native suffered a serious Lisfranc injury in the Jaguars 23-21 loss to the Saints on Monday, August 23.

Rapoport originally reported that Etienne would be out for 12 weeks minimum following his surgery.

Jacksonville drafted the former Jennings Bulldog at No. 25 in the 2021 NFL Draft after a college career at Clemson that saw him total an ACC-record 4,952 rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns.

