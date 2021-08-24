'Summer of Disney Plus' Event Sprinkles Magic in London With 'Loki,' 'Soul'-Inspired Party

If you’re familiar with any legendary New York drug story regardless of the borough, it most likely involves best friends or even brothers turning on one another, oftentimes leading to death or a long stint in prison. Remember in Paid in Full when Rico kills Mitch? Well, at the beginning of “Don’t Sleep,” Unique is like Rico, full of rage and ruthlessness. Up until now, we have yet to see the gritty “I run shit” side of Unique, and if we thought Raq was coldhearted, Unique must not have a heart at all. The episode begins with him torturing his childhood best friend–slash–right-hand man, Trez-G, because of the failed delivery. By now, we should all know that within the Power universe, relationships are fragile. The main characters are more than capable of hurting those they love. After piercing Trez-G’s ear with pliers, Unique kills him execution-style. The murders in this story so far feel more vicious than those in the previous Power series. Maybe it’s the single shot to the head many of the victims received.